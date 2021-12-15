Crust Shadow Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $4,468.00 (CSM)

Crust Shadow (CURRENCY:CSM) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 15th. In the last week, Crust Shadow has traded down 22.9% against the dollar. Crust Shadow has a total market capitalization of $2.22 million and approximately $4,468.00 worth of Crust Shadow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crust Shadow coin can now be bought for about $0.0222 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00037243 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.60 or 0.00197578 BTC.

About Crust Shadow

CSM is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2018. Crust Shadow’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. Crust Shadow’s official Twitter account is @ConsentiumCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Consentium empowers content creators and tech-savvy individuals to connect with other users by building groups and monetizing their group followers. The chat feature allows users to regularly communicate with each other, create groups, join channels, send photos, files, audio messages, and even crypto transfers. Texts and recorded audios can be sent as normal messages or be set to self-destruct within seconds, allowing for enhanced privacy settings. The crypto wallet offers digital transfers (CSM, BTC, and ETH) in a few simple steps. In addition to a secure and easy-to-use app, the Community Monetization Model (CCM) algorithm rewards everyone for transacting and cultivating strong in-app groups. “

Crust Shadow Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Shadow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust Shadow should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crust Shadow using one of the exchanges listed above.

