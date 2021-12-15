Cryo-Cell International (OTCMKTS:CCEL) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.51

Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCEL) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.51 and traded as high as $13.40. Cryo-Cell International shares last traded at $13.35, with a volume of 6,430 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet raised Cryo-Cell International from a “d-” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.53 and a 200-day moving average of $11.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 0.33.

Cryo-Cell International (OTCMKTS:CCEL) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter. Cryo-Cell International had a return on equity of 350.92% and a net margin of 13.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cryo-Cell International during the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000. Maryland Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cryo-Cell International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cryo-Cell International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cryo-Cell International by 104.1% during the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 45,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 23,255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Cryo-Cell International (OTCMKTS:CCEL)

Cryo-Cell International, Inc is cord blood bank, which engages in providing stem cell cryopreservation service and to advance regenerative medicine. It operates through the following segments: Cellular Processing and Cryogenic Storage; and Prepacyte CB. The Cellular Processing and Cryogenic Storage segment focuses on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood and tissue stem cells for family use.

