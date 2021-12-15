CRYPTO20 (C20) Reaches Market Cap of $169.21 Million

CRYPTO20 (CURRENCY:C20) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 15th. CRYPTO20 has a total market cap of $169.21 million and approximately $115,545.00 worth of CRYPTO20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CRYPTO20 coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.23 or 0.00008678 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, CRYPTO20 has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004332 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00040400 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $101.49 or 0.00208116 BTC.

CRYPTO20 Profile

C20 is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. CRYPTO20’s total supply is 40,656,082 coins and its circulating supply is 39,985,013 coins. The Reddit community for CRYPTO20 is /r/cryptotwenty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CRYPTO20’s official Twitter account is @CRYPTOtwenty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CRYPTO20 is crypto20.com . The official message board for CRYPTO20 is medium.crypto20.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CRYPTO20 is an autonomous cryptocurrency-only portfolio composed by utilizing an index strategy. CRYPTO20 cuts out the middleman, the platform, and is thus able to offer significantly lower fees. CRYPTO20 is not a platform, it is a fully functioning product. CRYPTO20’s utility token is called C20. It can be traded at any time, holdings are fully transparent and there are no legacy banking fees or expensive fund managers. C20 tokens are directly tied to the underlying assets with a novel liquidation option that can be exercised via the smart contract. “

CRYPTO20 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CRYPTO20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CRYPTO20 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CRYPTO20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

