CryptoFranc (XCHF) Trading Up 1.5% This Week

CryptoFranc (CURRENCY:XCHF) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 15th. One CryptoFranc coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.08 or 0.00002200 BTC on popular exchanges. CryptoFranc has a market cap of $2.16 million and approximately $88,251.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CryptoFranc has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About CryptoFranc

XCHF is a coin. It launched on November 1st, 2018. CryptoFranc’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins. The official website for CryptoFranc is www.swisscryptotokens.ch . CryptoFranc’s official Twitter account is @SwissTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoFranc’s official message board is www.swisscryptotokens.ch/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “The CryptoFranc (XCHF) is an ERC-20 stablecoin issued by Swiss Crypto Tokens AG, representing a Swiss Franc denominated bond. All XCHF are fully backed by physical CHF banknotes which are audited by Grant Thornton Bank Audit Ltd on a monthly basis. “

CryptoFranc Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFranc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoFranc should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoFranc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

