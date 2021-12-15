CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Position Boosted by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 581,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in CSX were worth $17,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in CSX by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 10,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in CSX by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CSX by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 11,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.79.

In other news, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $1,365,680.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $2,019,287.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.29. The company had a trading volume of 132,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,375,165. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.63. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $27.70 and a 52-week high of $37.35. The stock has a market cap of $80.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. CSX’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.27%.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.