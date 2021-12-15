CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target Raised to $42.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CSX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CSX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.98.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.36. The company had a trading volume of 141,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,375,165. The company has a market capitalization of $80.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.22. CSX has a 1 year low of $27.70 and a 1 year high of $37.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CSX news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $2,019,287.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $1,365,680.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $366,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CSX by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in CSX by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 14,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in CSX by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $300,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

