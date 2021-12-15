CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target Raised to $42.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.51% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CSX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CSX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.98.
Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.36. The company had a trading volume of 141,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,375,165. The company has a market capitalization of $80.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.22. CSX has a 1 year low of $27.70 and a 1 year high of $37.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.63.
In other CSX news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $2,019,287.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $1,365,680.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $366,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CSX by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in CSX by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 14,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in CSX by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $300,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CSX Company Profile
CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.
