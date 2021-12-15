Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Shares Acquired by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,036,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,790 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Curis were worth $15,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Curis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Curis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Curis by 198.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,557 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Curis during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Curis during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRIS traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $4.35. The stock had a trading volume of 28,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,249,417. Curis, Inc. has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $17.40. The stock has a market cap of $398.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 2.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.59.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Curis had a negative net margin of 373.25% and a negative return on equity of 33.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Curis, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRIS shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Curis in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Curis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.38.

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

