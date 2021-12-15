Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Shares Gap Down to $37.59

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $37.59, but opened at $35.91. Cutera shares last traded at $36.40, with a volume of 200 shares.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cutera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.31.
The company has a market capitalization of $635.68 million, a P/E ratio of 86.34 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.27.
In other Cutera news, CFO Rohan Seth bought 1,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.38 per share, with a total value of $41,536.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David H. Mowry bought 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.15 per share, with a total value of $49,807.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 7,682 shares of company stock valued at $275,220. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUTR. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Cutera during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,342,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cutera by 711.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 425,230 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $19,816,000 after purchasing an additional 372,828 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Cutera by 3,090.0% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 319,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,640,000 after purchasing an additional 309,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Cutera by 555.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 344,840 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $17,059,000 after acquiring an additional 292,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Cutera by 2,725.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 138,192 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,776,000 after acquiring an additional 133,301 shares in the last quarter.
About Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR)
Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.
Featured Story: Dual Listing
Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.