Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Shares Gap Down to $37.59

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $37.59, but opened at $35.91. Cutera shares last traded at $36.40, with a volume of 200 shares.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cutera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.31.

The company has a market capitalization of $635.68 million, a P/E ratio of 86.34 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). Cutera had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $57.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cutera news, CFO Rohan Seth bought 1,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.38 per share, with a total value of $41,536.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David H. Mowry bought 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.15 per share, with a total value of $49,807.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 7,682 shares of company stock valued at $275,220. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUTR. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Cutera during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,342,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cutera by 711.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 425,230 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $19,816,000 after purchasing an additional 372,828 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Cutera by 3,090.0% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 319,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,640,000 after purchasing an additional 309,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Cutera by 555.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 344,840 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $17,059,000 after acquiring an additional 292,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Cutera by 2,725.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 138,192 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,776,000 after acquiring an additional 133,301 shares in the last quarter.

About Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

