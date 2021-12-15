CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Analysts expect that CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) will report earnings per share of $0.22 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for CyberOptics’ earnings. CyberOptics posted earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that CyberOptics will report full-year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.57 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CyberOptics.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. CyberOptics had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $27.76 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th.

NASDAQ:CYBE opened at $41.88 on Friday. CyberOptics has a one year low of $20.81 and a one year high of $49.10. The company has a market cap of $308.07 million, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.04.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Bertelsen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total value of $185,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael M. Selzer sold 4,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total transaction of $180,060.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYBE. Barclays PLC increased its position in CyberOptics by 172.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,131 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CyberOptics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CyberOptics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of CyberOptics by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,933 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of CyberOptics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

CyberOptics Company Profile

CyberOptics Corp. engages in designing, developing and manufacturing of precision sensing technology solutions. Its products include Multi-Reflection Suppression Technology, High Precision 3D and 2D Sensors, 3D MRS Sensors and SMT Electronic Assembly Alignment Sensors, Automated Optical Inspection Products, SPI, Semiconductor Wafer and Advanced Packaging Products, General Industrial Metrology Products and Semiconductor Sensors.

