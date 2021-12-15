CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Stock Holdings Increased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 305.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 704,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 531,069 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $54,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 103,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,101,000 after purchasing an additional 21,706 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 20,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 5.6% in the third quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 6.1% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 13,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 1.3% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 41,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter.

CONE stock opened at $89.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.39. CyrusOne Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.64 and a 12 month high of $89.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.34.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.09 million. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is 507.33%.

CONE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $83.00 to $90.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. William Blair downgraded shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.11.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

