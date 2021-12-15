Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Brokerages expect Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cyxtera Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Cyxtera Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($1.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($1.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.51). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cyxtera Technologies.

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $177.10 million for the quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on CYXT shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The company is “finally on a pathway to growth” as its management is now confident enough to provide intermediate and long-term guidance, the analyst tells investors in a research note, adding that he believes Cyxtera is capable of producing a revenue CAGR of about 6.1%, with about 200bps of annual EBITDA margin expansion and a free cash flow CAGR of about 54% through 2025. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cyxtera Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Cyxtera Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter worth about $100,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter worth about $110,000. 39.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CYXT opened at $10.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.78. Cyxtera Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $12.00.

