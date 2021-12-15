D and Z Media Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DNZ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

D and Z Media Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DNZ) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 90.6% from the November 15th total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of D and Z Media Acquisition by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 269,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 12,544 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of D and Z Media Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,913,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of D and Z Media Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $195,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of D and Z Media Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $397,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of D and Z Media Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,107,000. Institutional investors own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNZ remained flat at $$9.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 228,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,897. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.75. D and Z Media Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.84.

D and Z Media Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization/other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

