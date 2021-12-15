D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target Increased to $140.00 by Analysts at Barclays

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.66% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DHI. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.93.
NYSE:DHI opened at $104.74 on Wednesday. D.R. Horton has a 12 month low of $64.32 and a 12 month high of $110.45. The firm has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.94 and its 200-day moving average is $92.68.
In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $106,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 35,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $3,783,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 113,470 shares of company stock valued at $12,221,566. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth $306,000. JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth $819,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 178,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,999,000 after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 17,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. 81.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About D.R. Horton
D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.
Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?
Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.