D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target Increased to $140.00 by Analysts at Barclays

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DHI. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.93.

NYSE:DHI opened at $104.74 on Wednesday. D.R. Horton has a 12 month low of $64.32 and a 12 month high of $110.45. The firm has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.94 and its 200-day moving average is $92.68.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that D.R. Horton will post 14.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $106,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 35,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $3,783,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 113,470 shares of company stock valued at $12,221,566. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth $306,000. JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth $819,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 178,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,999,000 after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 17,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. 81.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

