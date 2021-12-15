DA Davidson Begins Coverage on HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI)

Investment analysts at DA Davidson started coverage on shares of HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 30.46% from the company’s current price.

Shares of HQI opened at $19.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.40. HireQuest has a 12-month low of $8.69 and a 12-month high of $25.69.

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.07. HireQuest had a net margin of 56.78% and a return on equity of 20.88%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HQI. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in HireQuest in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in HireQuest in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in HireQuest in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in HireQuest in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in HireQuest in the 3rd quarter valued at $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

HireQuest Company Profile

HireQuest, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It offers temporary, permanent, and direct-hire recruiting and staffing services of entry-level and clerical or admin employees, construction and light industrial workers, semi-skilled trades, healthcare personnel, and professionals and executives.

