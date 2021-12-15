Daifuku (OTCMKTS:DAIUF) Trading Up 0.2%

Daifuku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DAIUF)’s share price was up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $84.54 and last traded at $84.54. Approximately 162 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.40.

DAIUF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Daifuku from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 21st. Citigroup downgraded Daifuku from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.83 and a 200-day moving average of $90.30.

Daifuku Co, Ltd. engages in the consulting, engineering, design, manufacturing, installation and after-sales services for logistic systems and material handling equipment. It operates through the following segments: Daifuku, Contec, Daifuku Webb Holding Company (DWHC), and Others. The Daifuku segment handles the manufacture and sale of material handling systems and equipment, and cleaning machines.

