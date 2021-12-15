Damstra Holdings Limited (ASX:DTC) Insider Acquires A$149,999.84 in Stock

Damstra Holdings Limited (ASX:DTC) insider Johannes Risseeuw purchased 441,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.34 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of A$149,999.84 ($107,142.74).

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42.

About Damstra

Damstra Holdings Limited provides workplace management solutions to various industry segments worldwide. The company develops, sells, and implements integrated hardware and software-as-a-service solutions that enable industries to track, manage, and protect their staff, contractors, and organizations, as well as use to reduce the risks associated with workplace safety and regulatory compliance.

