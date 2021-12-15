Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by AM Investment Strategies LLC

AM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 9.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,256 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.36.

DHR stock traded up $2.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $310.46. 31,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,425,542. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $211.22 and a 1-year high of $333.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $308.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $298.98. The firm has a market cap of $221.85 billion, a PE ratio of 39.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.65%.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total value of $105,170,192.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 2,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.50, for a total value of $842,719.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Further Reading: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.