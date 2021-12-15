Daniel J. Levin Sells 6,068 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Stock

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Director Daniel J. Levin sold 6,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $157,768.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE BOX opened at $25.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. Box, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.85 and a 52 week high of $27.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -79.97 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.39.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. BOX had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 64.04%. The company had revenue of $224.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BOX in the 2nd quarter valued at $517,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 127.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,046,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,730,000 after buying an additional 586,300 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BOX in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Burney Co. acquired a new position in shares of BOX in the 2nd quarter valued at $840,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,388,000 after buying an additional 703,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities raised shares of BOX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BOX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

