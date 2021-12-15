Darwin Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,822 iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI)

Darwin Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 216,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,927,000 after acquiring an additional 14,399 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 14,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 94,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,900,000 after acquiring an additional 6,252 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 98,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,363,000 after acquiring an additional 12,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 10,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:GVI opened at $114.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.27.

