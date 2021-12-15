Dash (DASH) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $219.39 Million

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 15th. One Dash coin can currently be bought for about $129.62 or 0.00269050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dash has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. Dash has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and approximately $219.39 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00009966 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00008340 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003089 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00014767 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000044 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000180 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Dash Profile

DASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,479,579 coins. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

