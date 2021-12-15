Data Storage (DTST) and Its Peers Financial Contrast

Data Storage (OTCMKTS: DTST) is one of 130 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Data Storage to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Data Storage alerts:

This table compares Data Storage and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Data Storage 2.20% 2.89% 1.72% Data Storage Competitors -39.03% -1,612.21% -10.64%

11.6% of Data Storage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.2% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 87.0% of Data Storage shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Data Storage and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Data Storage $9.32 million $200,000.00 87.77 Data Storage Competitors $993.34 million $1.40 million 19.50

Data Storage’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Data Storage. Data Storage is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Data Storage has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Data Storage’s peers have a beta of 1.42, meaning that their average stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Data Storage and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Data Storage 0 0 1 0 3.00 Data Storage Competitors 666 3176 4915 92 2.50

Data Storage presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 127.92%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 42.49%. Given Data Storage’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Data Storage is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Data Storage beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Data Storage

Data Storage Corp. engages in the provision of business continuity services. These services include disaster recovery, infrastructure as a service, and cyber security. Its other services and solutions include data protection services; data center and security; voice and data solutions; and email archival solution. The company was founded by Charles M. Piluso in June 2001 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Data Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.