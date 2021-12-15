Datamine (DAM) Price Reaches $0.14 on Major Exchanges

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. Datamine has a total market capitalization of $472,604.37 and $9,229.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datamine coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000285 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Datamine has traded 30.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.32 or 0.00386461 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00009964 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000091 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000848 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $609.97 or 0.01245120 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Datamine Coin Profile

Datamine (CRYPTO:DAM) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 3,380,802 coins. The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Buying and Selling Datamine

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datamine using one of the exchanges listed above.

