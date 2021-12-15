Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Increases Stock Position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 223.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 401,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277,700 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EDU. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 237.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 29.2% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 30,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,874 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 62.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,083,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,875,000 after purchasing an additional 414,862 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 102.3% in the second quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 110,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 56,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

EDU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Oriental Education & Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.10.

NYSE EDU opened at $2.20 on Wednesday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $19.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.88.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 7.82%. On average, research analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU).

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.