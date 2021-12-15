Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Lowers Stock Position in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd cut its holdings in shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) by 46.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,529 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 81,421 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd owned 0.06% of SolarWinds worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of SolarWinds by 39.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 144,099 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 41,131 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SolarWinds by 215.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,922 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after buying an additional 126,938 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in SolarWinds in the 2nd quarter valued at $498,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in SolarWinds by 16.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 98,631 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 14,253 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SolarWinds by 45.6% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 160,617 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 50,311 shares during the period.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

Shares of SWI stock opened at $13.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.67. SolarWinds Co. has a twelve month low of $13.55 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.31. SolarWinds had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $181.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that SolarWinds Co. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded SolarWinds from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SolarWinds from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SolarWinds from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SolarWinds in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SolarWinds presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.75.

SolarWinds Profile

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

See Also: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.