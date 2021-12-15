Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Purchases 3,218 Shares of McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its position in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in McAfee were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCFE. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in McAfee by 64,071.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,339,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,539,000 after buying an additional 2,335,394 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McAfee by 76.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,159,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233,809 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of McAfee by 36.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,253,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,146,000 after buying an additional 597,920 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in McAfee during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,208,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in McAfee by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 839,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,625,000 after buying an additional 395,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCFE opened at $25.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40 and a beta of -0.11. McAfee Corp. has a 1-year low of $15.06 and a 1-year high of $32.83.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McAfee Corp. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MCFE shares. Mizuho lowered shares of McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of McAfee from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McAfee from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of McAfee in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.70.

In related news, Director Intel Americas, Inc. sold 814,346 shares of McAfee stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $17,679,451.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 545,416 shares of McAfee stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $11,840,981.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

