Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Sells 701 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd reduced its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMI. Hendley & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 5.3% during the third quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its position in shares of Cummins by 108.5% during the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 7,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 17.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 4.8% during the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 15,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,734,752.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $233,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,550 shares of company stock valued at $4,052,119. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CMI shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $262.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.00.

CMI opened at $216.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $209.09 and a 1-year high of $277.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $230.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.32.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.57 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 15.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 38.11%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

