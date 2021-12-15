Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Sells 712 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,604 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management Corp IL ADV grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.1% during the third quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 11,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 20.4% during the second quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 81,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,374,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 76,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,069,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth about $7,399,000. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 10.7% during the third quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $333.74 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $330.70 and a 200-day moving average of $345.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $928.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.61 and a twelve month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FB. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.21.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.86, for a total value of $28,358,278.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,345,338 shares of company stock valued at $453,727,691. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

