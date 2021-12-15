Dearborn Partners LLC Has $339,000 Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Dearborn Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Altria Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Brightworth raised its stake in Altria Group by 7.7% during the third quarter. Brightworth now owns 45,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank raised its stake in Altria Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 203,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,770,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group stock opened at $45.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.27. The stock has a market cap of $83.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $52.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 243.24%.

MO has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

