Dearborn Partners LLC Has $531,000 Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 714 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 9,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.00.

In other news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total transaction of $97,363.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 66,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.42, for a total transaction of $13,859,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 336,428 shares of company stock worth $73,735,528. 2.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $224.80 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.78. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.79 and a 52 week high of $231.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.52, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.76.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The company had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.