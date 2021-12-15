Dearborn Partners LLC Raises Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 11.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,294 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.9% during the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 23,474 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 43,089 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,741,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% during the third quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,709 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,304.0% during the third quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 72,167 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $14,639,000 after purchasing an additional 67,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $252.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $170.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $236.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.84 and a 52 week high of $263.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.80%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LOW. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.73.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

