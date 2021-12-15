Decentral Games Reaches Market Cap of $86.25 Million (DG)

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. Decentral Games has a total market capitalization of $86.25 million and $875,634.00 worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Decentral Games has traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Decentral Games coin can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000703 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00056148 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,007.71 or 0.08184242 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00078204 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,017.02 or 1.00098755 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00053209 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Decentral Games’ genesis date was November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 255,215,898 coins and its circulating supply is 250,409,872 coins. Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Decentral Games is decentral.games

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

