Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA) Short Interest Update

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 80.9% from the November 15th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 59.5% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 871,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,490,000 after acquiring an additional 325,200 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 39.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 856,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,342,000 after buying an additional 243,884 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 13.5% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 640,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,195,000 after buying an additional 76,348 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,767,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 1.7% in the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 564,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,494,000 after buying an additional 9,576 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLCA opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. Deep Lake Capital Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $10.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.76.

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Incline Village, Nevada.

