DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Trading Down 6.6% This Week

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market cap of $9.42 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.51 or 0.00001040 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00055979 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,030.31 or 0.08208445 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.27 or 0.00077937 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,155.29 or 1.00113445 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.42 or 0.00053806 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002606 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol’s launch date was October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,439,058 coins. The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Yield Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

