Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.37

Defiance Silver Corp. (CVE:DEF) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.38, with a volume of 159049 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.52. The company has a market cap of C$83.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.75. The company has a current ratio of 22.45, a quick ratio of 21.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70.

About Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF)

Defiance Silver Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties primarily in Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company holds interest in the Tepal gold-copper project located in MichoacÃ¡n state, Mexico; and the Lagartos project that consists of 14 concessions with a total area of approximately 800 hectares located in Zacatecas Silver District.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Defiance Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defiance Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.