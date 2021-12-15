DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 18,559 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,559 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $3,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth about $167,554,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,824,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,888,000 after acquiring an additional 6,483,419 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 143.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,439,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979,112 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,297,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,373,000. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BKR opened at $24.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.81 and its 200-day moving average is $23.61. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $27.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a PE ratio of 104.70 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 313.04%.

In related news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 9,992 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $255,195.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Worrell sold 29,333 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $729,511.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,543,244 shares of company stock worth $1,188,568,757 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BKR. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.22.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

