DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 7,188 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,188 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $3,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 75.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LNT stock opened at $59.54 on Wednesday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $45.99 and a 1-year high of $62.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.61 and a 200-day moving average of $57.90. The stock has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.40.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 18.12%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.56 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.38.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

