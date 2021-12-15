DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $3.95 Million Stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $3,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,663,000. Global Endowment Management LP bought a new stake in TransUnion during the second quarter worth approximately $11,120,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TransUnion by 119.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 237,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,065,000 after purchasing an additional 129,612 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in TransUnion by 0.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 311,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in TransUnion by 4.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,503,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,076,000 after purchasing an additional 63,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion stock opened at $114.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.72. The stock has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.75 and a beta of 1.31. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $83.11 and a 12-month high of $125.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $791.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.74 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is 15.57%.

In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.44, for a total value of $144,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRU shares. Atlantic Securities raised TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on TransUnion from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on TransUnion from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

