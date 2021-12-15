DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $4.31 Million Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 108.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,646 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.09% of H&R Block worth $4,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in H&R Block by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prairiewood Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 40,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. 82.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HRB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of HRB stock opened at $23.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.36 and its 200-day moving average is $24.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.78. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.91 and a 52-week high of $26.51.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $192.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.80 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 20.86% and a negative return on equity of 770.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

In other news, Director Robert A. Gerard bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.14 per share, with a total value of $125,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

