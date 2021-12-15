Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Sold by Canyon Capital Advisors LLC

Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,949,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 615,200 shares during the quarter. Dell Technologies makes up approximately 10.8% of Canyon Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Dell Technologies worth $306,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,918,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,650,000 after acquiring an additional 702,079 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 521,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,241,000 after acquiring an additional 85,600 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 703,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,181,000 after acquiring an additional 44,764 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 122,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $54.64. 50,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,047,478. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.09 and a fifty-two week high of $59.49.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $28.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.02 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 74.56% and a net margin of 6.46%. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $5,296,548.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 77,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.43, for a total value of $8,523,208.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 442,529 shares of company stock worth $32,702,098 over the last three months. 47.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DELL shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on Dell Technologies from $121.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.20.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

