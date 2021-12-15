Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Insider Sells $95,302.00 in Stock

Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) insider Deborah H. Merrill sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $95,302.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of DLA traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $27.75. 12,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,694. The stock has a market cap of $193.56 million, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Delta Apparel, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $35.26.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The textile maker reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.40. Delta Apparel had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 4.65%. Equities analysts forecast that Delta Apparel, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Delta Apparel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised Delta Apparel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Delta Apparel in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Delta Apparel by 24,022.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,171 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Apparel during the second quarter valued at $109,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Apparel by 3,325.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Delta Apparel by 6.0% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,168 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.08% of the company’s stock.

Delta Apparel Company Profile

Delta Apparel, Inc engages in the design, merchandise, and marketing of lifestyle branded active wear apparel and headwear. It operates through the segments Delta Group and Salt Life Group segments. The Delta Group segment comprises of the business units DTG2Go, Delta Activewear, and Soffe, which are primarily focused on core activewear styles.

