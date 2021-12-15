Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Has $336,000 Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,362,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 179.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 11,991 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.1% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 10,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 63.7% in the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,450,491 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.89. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.