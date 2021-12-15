Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Has $730,000 Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,346 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 51,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 545,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,524,000 after purchasing an additional 9,307 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 307,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 211,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,323,000 after purchasing an additional 22,581 shares during the period. Finally, RHS Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 136,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 19,730 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

SCHF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.85. The stock had a trading volume of 78,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,786,892. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $34.83 and a 1-year high of $40.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.73.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.