Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Has $992,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,440,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,931,000 after acquiring an additional 682,414 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,601,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,906,000 after purchasing an additional 315,487 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,571,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,422,000 after purchasing an additional 563,627 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,491,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,804,000 after purchasing an additional 365,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,228,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,970,000 after purchasing an additional 55,577 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS QUAL traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.62. 1,290,311 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.60. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

