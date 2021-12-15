Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Price Target to 80.00

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from 77.00 to 80.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Norsk Hydro ASA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.38.

Get Norsk Hydro ASA alerts:

NHYDY opened at $7.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.00. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $8.62.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 8.17%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.

Featured Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.