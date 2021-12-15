Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Price Target to 80.00

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from 77.00 to 80.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Norsk Hydro ASA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.38.
NHYDY opened at $7.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.00. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $8.62.
Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile
Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.
