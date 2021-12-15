Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Hold Rating for Unilever (LON:ULVR)

Unilever (LON:ULVR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 4,600 ($60.79) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ULVR. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($46.25) target price on Unilever in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays set a GBX 4,800 ($63.43) target price on Unilever in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,750 ($49.56) target price on Unilever in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,700 ($62.11) price objective on Unilever in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,400 ($44.93) price objective on Unilever in a report on Friday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,231.82 ($55.92).

LON:ULVR opened at GBX 3,982.50 ($52.63) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £102.07 billion and a PE ratio of 22.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,900.95 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,065.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Unilever has a 12 month low of GBX 3,721 ($49.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,924 ($65.07).

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

