Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) PT Set at €67.00 by Berenberg Bank

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been assigned a €67.00 ($75.28) price target by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DPW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($86.52) price objective on Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($75.28) target price on Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €73.00 ($82.02) price target on Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($73.03) price target on Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €62.00 ($69.66) target price on Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €66.21 ($74.39).

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Shares of DPW stock opened at €53.14 ($59.71) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €54.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is €56.68. Deutsche Post has a twelve month low of €30.52 ($34.29) and a twelve month high of €41.32 ($46.43).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.