Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Position Trimmed by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 4.5% during the third quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 399,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,728,000 after buying an additional 17,088 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 225.7% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 8,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $489,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DLR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.18.

In other news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total transaction of $8,415,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total transaction of $332,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DLR stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.49. The company had a trading volume of 29,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,495. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.65 and a 1 year high of $172.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $47.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.57, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.95.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.19. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.78%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

