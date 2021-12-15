Dillon & Associates Inc. Grows Stock Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Dillon & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in American Tower by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,918,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,646,092,000 after buying an additional 1,177,194 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter valued at $300,367,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in American Tower by 26.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,154,222,000 after buying an additional 900,101 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in American Tower by 5.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,105,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,913,452,000 after buying an additional 867,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in American Tower by 24.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,758,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,015,444,000 after buying an additional 732,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

AMT traded up $1.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $275.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,836. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $303.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $271.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.71. The company has a market capitalization of $125.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 95.27%.

In other news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $980,141.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. Oppenheimer cut American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.14.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

