Dillon & Associates Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Dillon & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,973 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 3.4% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $17,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,076,158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,372,562,000 after acquiring an additional 82,772 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,099,945,000 after purchasing an additional 201,647 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,079,252 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $985,222,000 after purchasing an additional 116,801 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,732,868 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $918,034,000 after purchasing an additional 125,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,980,739 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $578,174,000 after purchasing an additional 162,936 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $1.49 on Wednesday, hitting $253.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,732,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.19. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.84 and a 1 year high of $263.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $236.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.13. The company has a market capitalization of $171.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 27.80%.

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Truist raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.73.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.