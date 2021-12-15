Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Director Basswood Capital Management, L Sells 11,681 Shares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 11,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total value of $396,219.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Basswood Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 56,759 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total value of $1,867,938.69.

On Tuesday, December 7th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 1,203 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $42,032.82.

DCOM opened at $32.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.53 and a 200-day moving average of $33.88. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.42 and a 52-week high of $38.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $104.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.18 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 20.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.34%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCOM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 252.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 877 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 303.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,619 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,654 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dime Community Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.17.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

